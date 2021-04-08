Pieuvre.ca

SVGA #11: Splinter Cell and Those Night Vision Googles

One man. A world-spanning conspiracy. And something akin to bunny-hopping, but more like toad-hopping, and it’s probably quite bad for the knees and the legs. This is Splinter Cell.

Turn on your night vision googles, stay hidden in the dark and follow Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz as they discuss the hit game published by Ubisoft Montréal in 2002, stealth mechanics in videogames and suspension of disbelief.

You want to play the game? Buy it on Humble Bundle.

Get the HD textures for the game here.

