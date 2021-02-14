SVGA #10: The Strange and Wonderful World of Myst

You end up on a strange island. No one takes you by the hand. There’s no quest markers. Not many clues. Just one vague objective: understand. In 1993, Myst was a sensation. And 28 years later, this exploration and adventure game still holds up.

For the 10th episode of SVGA, the PC retrogaming podcast, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz open a book and escape to the various ages of Myst, the iconic game from Cyan that revolutionized a genre that was at the crossroads between the 2D titles dans the new (and risky) 3D environments.

See Ars Technica’s quite interesting interview about Myst and the CD’s limitations.

