SVGA #26: GOG And The Herculean Task of Preserving Games

Preserving games for the future: at GOG, a new program, announced in November 2024, is geared towards the updating and maintenance of old videogames in order to keep them playable for the years to come. In this episode of SVGA, Marcin Paczynski, Senior Business Development Manager at GOG, talks about this gigantic endeavour and the obstacles that stand in the way of future-proofing the videogame industry.

