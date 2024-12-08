In India, harvesting paddy the traditional way

Deepanwita Gita Niyogi, special collaboration

Paddy is one of the most important crops cultivated globally. According to the FAO, India stands first as far as area under rice is concerned. In production, it comes second only to China. The country contributes to about 21.5 percent of rice production worldwide.

In the rural areas of India, paddy is sown around June-July and harvested in November-December. From sowing to harvesting, there are several stages involved, which are mostly carried out manually by hands or with simple tools, like knives and sickles, that are used for cutting.

In the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, known as India’s rice bowl due to high production, paddy has cultural associations. The Diyari festival is celebrated by tribals (Indigenous Peoples) of the state’s Bastar region, otherwise known for its left-wing insurgency.

The festival is celebrated after paddy is harvested at the end of December, and also continues in January. In many rural houses, dried paddy grain panicles are hung at doors.

Pictures: Deepanwite Gita Niyogi