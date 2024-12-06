SVGA #25: Duke Nukem 3D

Come get some! Straight from 1996 comes DUKE NUKEM 3D, the classic from 3D Realms that both transformed a franchise… and killed it. For this 25th episode of SVGA, Hugo and Robert talk about this first person shooter that defined « cool » and « edgy » almost three decades ago.

