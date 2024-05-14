SVGA #23: Metropolis 1998

What makes a good city-building game? Chase, the man behind YesBox Studios, tries to answer this question with Metropolis 1998, a new twist on that genre largely associated with Sim City and Cities: Skylines. In this new episode of SVGA, he talks to Hugo Prévost about simulating a whole city, changing fundamental mechanics and creating a whole new kind of mayoral experience.

