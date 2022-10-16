SVGA # 19 : DORF, An Hommage to Old Classics

Is there some place left for classic real-time strategy games? Is it possible to recreate some of that 90’s and early 2000’s feeling, without be accused of copying Command and Conquer, StarCraft and the others?

For this 19th episode of SVGA, Hugo Prevost sits down with John Williams, one of the two developpers working on the upcoming indie RTS DORF.

Want to propose a game, or comment on an episode? You can send us an email.

Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.