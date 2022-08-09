SVGA #18 : The Last Dynasty

An evil empire whose conquest will not be complete until a dark lord gets his hands on the content of your head; explosions and violent combat in space; a strange and mysterious base to explore… And all the cheesy and badly acted FMV you could wish for.

For the 18th episode of the SVGA podcast, Hugo Prévost plays The Last Dynasty, a long forgotten game from 1995.

