SVGA #15: The Retrogaming Dream of the Zoom Platform

In the niche world of digital storefronts curating retro video games, the competition is fierce. And between GOG and the giants like Steam and Origin offering games adapted to run on modern systems, a lesser-known player is in it for the long haul: Zoom Platform.

For this 15th episode of SVGA, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz talk with Jordan Freeman, CEO and cofounder of that company this is giving the other players in the field a run for their money.

