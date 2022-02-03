SVGA #14: Lemmings 30th Anniversary – Can You Dig It?

Can you help guide the Lemmings to the fabled exit of the level? Or will you condemn them to their doom? Thirty years after the release of the original game, the Lemmings series still holds a dear place in the hearts of many gamers. For the 14th episode of SVGA, it’s time to try to save the Lemmings.

Besides the game itself, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz also talk about the documentary titled Can You Dig It?, launched late last year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

Want to propose a game, or comment on an episode? You can send us an email.

Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.