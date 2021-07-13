SVGA – DLC #04: Hearts of Iron IV, Part 2

Hearts of Iron IV is a game so vast, it needed two (smaller) episodes to dissect its major parts. This week, it’s time to take a look a some of the hundreds of mods available for alternate history fans.

And once again, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz try to come to terms with the scale, the ambition and the limitations of both Paradox Interactive’s developpers and mod creators.

Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.