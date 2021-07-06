    Will you triumph? Or will you be crushed?

    SVGA – DLC #03: Hearts of Iron IV, Part 1

    0
    Par le Jeux vidéo, SVGA

    Ah, Hearts of Iron IV… Grand strategy game, epochal endeavour, but also a title so ambitious that the cracks are bound to show eventually. And show, they do. In this new DLC, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz discuss the 2016 hit from Paradox Interactive, a topic so broad it will need more than one installment of this series.

    Is it a great game? Is it a glorified Excel spreadsheet? Why is 7-2 the best division composition? And why, oh why, are allies death stacking and taking all the supplies? Delve with us into this fantastic title that is so easy to love to hate.

    Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

    You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

    We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

    And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.

    Support Pieuvre.ca

    Partagez

    Articles similaires

    Hugo Prévost

    Cofondateur et rédacteur en chef de Pieuvre.ca, Hugo Prévost se passionne pour le journalisme depuis l'enfance. S'il s'intéresse surtout à la politique, à la science, à la technologie et à la culture, Hugo n'hésite pas non plus à plonger tête première dans les enjeux de société, l'économie ou encore les loisirs et le tourisme.

    Répondre