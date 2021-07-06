SVGA – DLC #03: Hearts of Iron IV, Part 1

Ah, Hearts of Iron IV… Grand strategy game, epochal endeavour, but also a title so ambitious that the cracks are bound to show eventually. And show, they do. In this new DLC, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz discuss the 2016 hit from Paradox Interactive, a topic so broad it will need more than one installment of this series.

Is it a great game? Is it a glorified Excel spreadsheet? Why is 7-2 the best division composition? And why, oh why, are allies death stacking and taking all the supplies? Delve with us into this fantastic title that is so easy to love to hate.

Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.