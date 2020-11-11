SVGA #08: Total Annihilation And The Sweet Smell Of Molten Metal

Robots, robots, and more robots. Oh, and explosions, of course! Published in 1997, Cavedog Interactive’s Total Annihilation helped defined the real-time strategy genre with its original mechanics and its scale. Prepare to fight for survival in this 8th episode of SVGA, your retro PC gaming podcast.

Together, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz talk about what defines a strategy game, the importance of music and character development (or lack thereof), and the usefulness of third-party programs to help keep old games alive in 2020, especially for multiplayer games.