SVGA plays… FAITH

Are you scared of the dark? Do you have what it takes to fight demons, evil spirits and maleficient creatures? For Halloween, SVGA turns its head towards the excellent indie game FAITH.

Hugo and Robert, the two hosts of the podcast, are trying a new formula, this week. Named SVGA plays, this series will consist of let’s plays of interesting game, retro or not. But rest assured, this week, the game is certainly retro, even if it’s quite modern.

Closed the lights, put your headophones on… and welcome to FAITH.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more SVGA plays!

Want to play FAITH? You can find it on Itch.io.

Don’t miss any of our podcasts by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

And don’t forget to follow us on Twitter for more gaming content.

Related content: