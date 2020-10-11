SVGA #07: Police Quest – Stop Right There, Criminal Scum

Do you have what it takes to stop the Death Angel? What do you say about King’s Quest? Space Quest? Pfft! This is Police Quest, the 1987 game published by Sierra that gave you the opportunity to do some real police work. Buckle up, kid.

In this 7th episode of SVGA, Robert and Hugo downs their uniform, pick up their badge and their gun, and travel to California to dismantle an evil drug ring. Also, numbers. A LOT of numbers. Are your ready?

You want to fight crime and play the Police Quest series? It’s available on Steam.

