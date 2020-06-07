SVGA #03: Bio Menace, its mutants and mullets

Crank that PC speaker sound up, dust out that keyboard and get ready to go back to an era where simpler 2D action-platformers had to compete with juggernauts like Doom. Secure your mullet and your mustache, remember your top-level CIA training and fend off the mutant hordes in Bio Menace.

Published in August 1993 by Apogee Software, an iconic studio that worked on Commander Keen and Wolfenstein 3D, and that would later become 3D Realms, of Duke Nukem 3D fame, Bio Menace is… different. In this episode, Robert Hiltz and Hugo Prévost discuss how that game is a piece of software that symbolizes the revolution that was taking place in the PC gaming world at the time.

Want to give it a go? It’s free on GOG.com.

Don’t miss any of our podcasts by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on iTunes, YouTube and Spotify.

Choose our next game by becoming our patron.

Related content: