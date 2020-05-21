SVGA #02: Phantasmagoria and all the cringe-inducing FMV era

Did someone said Full Motion Video? A pure product of the 90’s, full motion videogames were a technological leap that came to life when CD-ROM drives became more popular – and more affordable – for the consumer market. To take advantage of all the possibilities offered by these 700 megabytes of space now available, games included real actors and real video sequences… Usually with a terrible result.

For this second episode of SVGA, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz power through Phantasmagoria, one of the most ambitious project of Roberta Williams, of King’s Quest fame. Unfortunately, history wasn’t kind to this badly acted title.

