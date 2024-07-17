SVGA #24: Killing Time Resurrected – A Talk With Ziggurat

Almost 30 years after it first came out – on the 3DO, no less – KILLING TIME, a first-person shooter that is part action, part horror, and part mystery, is getting a facelift in the form of a remaster by Ziggurat and Nightdive. In this new episode of SVGA, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz talk old game mechanics, possible market saturation and gunning down monsters with Alex Lotz, managing producer at Ziggurat.

