SVGA #22: Dark Forces Remaster

Twenty-nine years after it came out, DARK FORCES gets a remaster from the developpers from Nightdive Studios. In this new episode of SVGA, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz talk about shooting stormtroopers, playing one of the biggest badasses from the Star Wars universe and revisiting an old FPS classic.

