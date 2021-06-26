SVGA – DLC #02: Songs of Conquest

Adventure, magic, action, some role-playing… What is there not to love in Songs of Conquest? This upcoming game aspires to recreate the turn by turn games of old, notably from the Heroes of Might and Magic and Age of Wonders series. But will it succeed when it comes out?

For this new DLC, Hugo Prevost talks with Carl Toftfeld, member of the Lavapotion team, a Swedish studio that plans to release its game in the first quarter of 2022.

