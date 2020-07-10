SVGA #04: Diablo and the birth of a genre

The year is 1997: after the success of Warcraft 1 and 2, Blizzard adds another gem to what will become the golden era of the games studio. The name is Diablo, and its repercussions are felt even today, 23 years later.

In this new episode of SVGA, Robert Hiltz and Hugo Prévost talk about the hack and slash genre, the art of creating a great gaming atmosphere, and the shortcomings of a hugely influencial game that maybe has been surpassed by its sequel.

