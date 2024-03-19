Entretiens journalistiques #94: Thom Shanker and covering the war in Ukraine

How can a journalist properly cover a war? How does the flood of information about the russian invasion of Ukraine factor in the reporters’ job? In this episode of Entretiens journalistiques, Hugo Prévost talks with Thom Shanker, director of the Project for Media and National Security at George Washington University, and former war correspondent.

