Close Menu
    The russian invasion of Ukraine ushered a new era of war journalism.

    Entretiens journalistiques #94: Thom Shanker and covering the war in Ukraine

    0
    Par le Entretiens journalistiques, Médias

    How can a journalist properly cover a war? How does the flood of information about the russian invasion of Ukraine factor in the reporters’ job? In this episode of Entretiens journalistiques, Hugo Prévost talks with Thom Shanker, director of the Project for Media and National Security at George Washington University, and former war correspondent.

    Écoutez les autres épisodes du podcast en visitant la page de l’émission.

    Trouvez-nous sur Transistor.

    Nous sommes aussi sur Spotify… et sur Apple Podcast.

    Vous voulez proposer un(e) invité(e) pour un futur épisode? Écrivez-nous!

    Ne manquez aucun de nos contenus

    Partagez

    Articles similaires

    Cofondateur et rédacteur en chef de Pieuvre.ca, Hugo Prévost se passionne pour le journalisme depuis l'enfance. S'il s'intéresse surtout à la politique, à la science, à la technologie et à la culture, Hugo n'hésite pas non plus à plonger tête première dans les enjeux de société, l'économie ou encore les loisirs et le tourisme.