SVGA #20 : StarCraft

The year is 1998 : from Blizzard Entertainment, already known for WarCraft I and II, and Diablo, comes StarCraft. And almost 25 years later, how does this game holds up?

For the 20th episode of the SVGA podcast, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz restart the galactic war between the Terran, the Zerg and the Protoss and try to see if this classic was a gem, or a game that killed a genre.

