SVGA #17 : Supreme Commander – Forged Alliance

The year is 2007, and on the heels of Supreme Commander, here comes Forged Alliance, a stand-alone expansion that is probably still one of the best real-time strategy games of all time, even 15 years later.

For this 17th episode of the SVGA podcast, Hugo Prévost dusts off the galactic war between the UEF, the Aeon, the Cybrans and the Seraphim.

You can download Forged Alliance Forever here.

Want to propose a game, or comment on an episode? You can send us an email.

Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.