SVGA #16: Tiny Combat Arena

Flight simulators are back! Or were they ever gone? Strap yourself into the cramped cockpit of your 90’s fighter jet, it’s time to talk about Tiny Combat Arena.



For this new SVGA episode, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz explore this early access game published by MicroProse that combines 90’s graphics with newer physics models and semi-relalistic flying.

Want to propose a game, or comment on an episode? You can send us an email.

Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.