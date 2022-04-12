SVGA – DLC #07: orbit.industries

In space, can you hear the sound of people constructing a space station and expanding a scientific, commercial and political empire? For this 7th SVGA additional content, we talk about orbit.industries.

Hugo Prévost sits down with Laura Körting, the co-founder and producer for LAB132, the German studio working on this space management simulation that will be available on April 21st.

