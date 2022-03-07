    Lock and load!

    Contest – Win a copy of the Boomer Shooters bundle!

    0
    Par le Concours

    Do you like retro aesthetics? Do you like shooting zombies, demons, bad guys and the like until you run out of bullets? The SVGA podcast is offering you the chance to win a copy of the Boomer Shooters bundle from Humble Bundle.

    To have your chance to win this bundle, including classics like DuskAmid EvilIon Fury and many more, follow these easy steps:

    That’s it!

    You have until Monday, March 21st, to participate. The winner will receive the codes for the games and promotions via email on Tuesday, March 22nd.

    This contest is limited to participants from Canada and the United States.

    For more info, please contact us at info@pieuvre.ca.

    Partagez

    Articles similaires

    Cofondateur et rédacteur en chef de Pieuvre.ca, Hugo Prévost se passionne pour le journalisme depuis l'enfance. S'il s'intéresse surtout à la politique, à la science, à la technologie et à la culture, Hugo n'hésite pas non plus à plonger tête première dans les enjeux de société, l'économie ou encore les loisirs et le tourisme.

    Répondre