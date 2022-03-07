Contest – Win a copy of the Boomer Shooters bundle!

Do you like retro aesthetics? Do you like shooting zombies, demons, bad guys and the like until you run out of bullets? The SVGA podcast is offering you the chance to win a copy of the Boomer Shooters bundle from Humble Bundle.

To have your chance to win this bundle, including classics like Dusk, Amid Evil, Ion Fury and many more, follow these easy steps:

Subscribe to the podcast on Facebook and Twitter ;

and ; Send us an email with your name and the link to one of SVGA’s episodes.

That’s it!

You have until Monday, March 21st, to participate. The winner will receive the codes for the games and promotions via email on Tuesday, March 22nd.

This contest is limited to participants from Canada and the United States.

For more info, please contact us at info@pieuvre.ca.