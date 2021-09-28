SVGA – DLC #06: Collecting Games

What’s with people collecting old boxed games? Is it to play them? To resell them at higher prices? Just to possess something that exists in a finite number? Something else?

For this new DLC, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz try to understand the obsession behind retrogames collecting, and try to determine if that « sense of wonder » is still present in today’s videogames accumulation.

