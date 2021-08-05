SVGA #12: Burnout Paradise

The year is 2008: a strange mix of Guns and Roses, Avril Lavigne and LCD Soundsystem is blasting from the radio; the sun is high in the sky, and the air smells of burned tire, gasoline and red hot metal. Welcome to Paradise City.

For this 12th episode of SVGA, Robert Hiltz and Hugo Prévost drive back to 2008 and the game Burnout: Paradise. A solid arcade racing game with a killer soundtrack and enough surprises to keep the player/driver hooked.

Don’t miss any of our episodes by clicking here.

You can subscribe via our RSS feed here.

We’re also on Spotify… and Apple Podcasts.

And follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all kind of gaming-related content.