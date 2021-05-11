SVGA – DLC #01: Let’s talk about flight controls

There’s episodes, and there’s episodes: both SVGA‘s cohosts are hard at work to prepare the next installment of our retrogaming series, with Burnout: Paradise, but in the meantime, they decided to launch a new type of discussion, called DLCs.

For these « off the cuff » chats, Hugo and Robert want to talk about what they love (and hate) in the world of gaming, without necessarily staying in a bygone era. And for the very first episode of this new series, they delve into the complex – and pricey, oh so pricey – world of flight controls.

