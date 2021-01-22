SVGA #09: Unreal Tournament, The Frag Fest

Grab your flak cannon and shoot away: in 1999, arena shooters were all the rage. Along with Quake III Arena, Unreal Tournament was the game to play for hours, be it against bots or, preferably, against other human players.

For the first SVGA episode of the year, Hugo and Robert pick up a classic and blast away in a game that really stood the test of time, 21 years after it came out. A proof of longevity, or that the genre never really renewed itself. If it ain’t broke…