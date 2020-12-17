Entretiens journalistiques #49: Justin Ling, Blimps And The Canadian Media Landscape

What do you do, when you want to be a journalist, but you have to navigate the changing landscape of canadian media? For Justin Ling, a freelance investigative reporter, the solution is both simple and complex: create your niche… and work on (almost) everything. Including blimps!
For this 49th episode of the Entretiens journalistiques podcast, Justin talks about his experience working for a large sample of the main canadian (and american) media, and his reflexions about social media and the sometimes fine line between giving an opinion and stating the obvious.
Don’t miss another episode by clicking here.
We’re also on Spotify.
Related content:
Entretiens journalistiques #48: George Weidman And The Wild World of Games Journalism