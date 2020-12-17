Entretiens journalistiques #49: Justin Ling, Blimps And The Canadian Media Landscape

What do you do, when you want to be a journalist, but you have to navigate the changing landscape of canadian media? For Justin Ling, a freelance investigative reporter, the solution is both simple and complex: create your niche… and work on (almost) everything. Including blimps!

For this 49th episode of the Entretiens journalistiques podcast, Justin talks about his experience working for a large sample of the main canadian (and american) media, and his reflexions about social media and the sometimes fine line between giving an opinion and stating the obvious.