Entretiens journalistiques #48: George Weidman And The Wild World of Games Journalism

The videogames industry has come a long way since the days of Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Entertainment System. And with this maturity comes a media ecosystem that also evolved over the years. In today’s wild games journalism world, the Super Bunnyhop YouTube channel and its creator, George Weidman, stand out.

For the 48th episode of Entretiens journalistiques, George talks about the bleding of the genres between video production coming from lone creators and large media conglomerates, the multiplication of editorial content to the detriment of pure news, and the future of his online work.