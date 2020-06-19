Pieuvre.ca

Entretiens journalistiques #40: Oliver Sachgau and talking about businesses during a pandemic

Par le English, Entretiens journalistiques, Médias
Oliver Sachgau

What do you do when the industry you’re usually covering for your job basically shuts down? For this week’s episode of Entretiens journalistiques, Oliver Sachgau talks about his experience as a journalist forced into lockdown.

As a business journalist mainly covering BMW and Siemens for Bloomberg in Munich, Mr. Sachgau was forced to adapt, like many colleagues, to the new reality of COVID-19. He shares his vision of the future of his job and of the auto industry with the host, Hugo Prévost.

À propos du journaliste

Hugo Prévost

Cofondateur et rédacteur en chef de Pieuvre.ca, Hugo Prévost se passionne pour le journalisme depuis l'enfance. S'il s'intéresse surtout à la politique, à la science, à la technologie et à la culture, Hugo n'hésite pas non plus à plonger tête première dans les enjeux de société, l'économie ou encore les loisirs et le tourisme.

