Entretiens journalistiques #40: Oliver Sachgau and talking about businesses during a pandemic

What do you do when the industry you’re usually covering for your job basically shuts down? For this week’s episode of Entretiens journalistiques, Oliver Sachgau talks about his experience as a journalist forced into lockdown.

As a business journalist mainly covering BMW and Siemens for Bloomberg in Munich, Mr. Sachgau was forced to adapt, like many colleagues, to the new reality of COVID-19. He shares his vision of the future of his job and of the auto industry with the host, Hugo Prévost.