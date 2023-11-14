Resident Evil Village On iPhone 15: Is Apple Shortening the Gap Between Console and Mobile Gameplay?

It doesn’t feel like too long ago that games like Flappy Bird or Angry Birds were all the rage. These were the kind of games that epitomised mobile gaming. Unlike consoles or PCs, mobile phones seemed destined to linger between simplified gaming apps, mid-quality mobile titles, and the odd indie port every now and then.

In many ways, the biggest thing that the smartphone had going for it was the world of iGaming. Predicted to reach a market worth of $154 billion by 2030, this has been a booming industry for a couple of decades now, and smartphone users have been reaping the benefits. Even now, there are billions of iGaming players, with incentives like using casinos.com sign up bonuses or finding free spin casinos to accumulate even more.

In 2023, however, things have changed. While iGaming still outweighs any other form of mobile gaming, the alternatives are not narrowed to games like Flappy Bird or indie ports. In fact, thanks to the iPhone, there might be less of a gap between console and mobile gaming than ever before.

What Is Apple Doing?

When Apple announced that it would be bringing AAA games to the iPhone 15 Pro, there was a fair amount of negativity. Mobile users can already play games like Call Of Duty Mobile, or PUBG Mobile, but neither of these releases hold anything on the original console-class titles. They’re essentially watered-down mobile ports, stripped back to be playable on handheld devices.

But now the first AAA game has hit the iPhone 15 Pro range, known as Resident Evil Village, and it’s clear that this is not a similar case. The Capcom optimization of this game for the iPhone is unlike any we’ve experienced before. The sheer fact that it can run this game on a phone is outstanding enough, but it’s even more impressive when considering the storage it is asking for.

The Resident Evil Village Port

While the Playstation 5 port asks for around 27GB of space, the iPhone 15 Pro asks for around 13GB – almost half of the original, which is essential when it comes to the inability to expand iPhone storage. As well as this, the port isn’t transferring the title form a lesser platform like the Playstation 4 or the Xbox One. This is a Playstation 5 version, with refresh rates up to 120Hz and a high level of graphics customisation.

The proof is all in the gameplay. While you may have thought that a PS5 feature being squeezed into an iPhone would lead to a shaky playing experience, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Of course, there are small grievances. Some players have found infrequent frame drops, the port has to be downloaded in chunks, and the game can be stifled if played over the touchscreen rather than a controller, but by and large, the gameplay remains the same. In the world of gaming, that fact alone is – excuse the pun – a game changer.

But What Does This Mean?

The majority of the excitement, however, is not all focused on Resident Evil Village. Indeed, the most interesting thing for both mobile and console gamers is what this could mean for the gaming industry as a whole. Right now, Apple is essentially making a pitch to gaming developers. Their phone and computer chips can run AAA games on a smaller screen, and with more than 1.46 billion active iPhone users around the world, this provides an exciting opportunity that wasn’t there before.

Already, gaming developers are jumping on board. According to reports, Capcom is currently working on a Resident Evil 4 remake for the iPhone 15 Pro, and Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and The Division Resurgence ports are all going to be finding their way onto iPhone 15s sometime over the next couple of years. By shortening the gap between console and mobile gameplay, Apple is beckoning in a new generation of gaming, where everyone has easy access to AAA games in their own pocket.

The Future Of Gaming

That’s not to say console gaming will become extinct, either. This development in the mobile gaming world is likely to have the same impact as iGaming. It offers people the convenience of being able to play their favourite games whenever or wherever they want, but that doesn’t make consoles outdated as a result. Apple can replicate the experience, but with a larger screen and gaming-focused tech, there will always be a market for the console gaming experience as well.

This is especially true when it comes to larger, story-driven RPGs. Even though it was released in 2018, a game like Red Dead Redemption 2 required 150 GBs of storage – something that is not yet feasible, no matter how impressive the Resident Evil Village port is. At the end of the day, there is a market for both console and mobile gamers to enjoy top-tier games. And that fact alone didn’t ever seem possible a decade ago!