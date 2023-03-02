The Gambling industry is enjoying rapid growth in popularity all around the globe and is definitely one of the biggest industries in the world. More and more countries are implementing laws that allow making gambling easier, and more and more casinos such as Sports Interaction are coming up on the market, making available thousands of betting opportunities for players.

In 2021 the market size of online gambling in the world reached $231 billion, in 2022 its worth was $458,93 billion and it is expected to continue growing. Of course, there are some countries with booming gambling industries, where the market is reaching records every day.

USA

It is not a surprise that the USA is one of the countries where the gambling industry is booming. The first thing when we have in mind when hearing ‘casino’ is Las Vegas – the Gambling Capital of the World. However, gambling is not only popular there, but in the whole country, where more and more people are enjoying online gambling options. In fact, it is expected that the USA will experience an increase in gambling activities this year because sports betting was finally fully legalized. According to researchers, more than 20 million Americans will place bets on sports tournaments and events in 2023.

Australia

The gambling industry is extremely popular in Australia, where the population spends more on betting than in any other nation. This means that around 75% of the people living in Australia are enjoying casino and sports betting every year. The population enjoys casinos, and slot machines that can be found in bars, they love betting on sports, and of course – the popularity of online gambling is huge. In the future, we expect only growth in the number of people that will bet and enjoy casino gambling thanks to the legalization laws.

Canada

Maybe you will not be surprised, but Canada is one of the countries with booming growth in the gambling industry. There is a huge variety of casino options that allow the players to bet on favorite sports, tournaments, and events, as well as to play casino games. In fact, the engagement among Canadians towards gambling is around 70%, which is a little less than in Australia. What about the future? Keeping in mind the fact that more providers are obtaining licenses to function legally in one of the biggest provinces in Canada – Ontario, we believe that the industry will continue to grow and maybe Canada will take the first place sooner than we expected.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a country that enjoys rapid growth in the betting industry. In fact, we expect that growth to become even bigger, keeping in mind the import of some new technologies and the legalization of many betting platforms. In 2023 accessing gambling services will be easier than ever for the population of this beautiful country. People in New Zealand have always loved to bet on favorite sports, to play casino games such as slot machines and card games, and of course, to play live, together with other players.

Germany

And we are finally getting to Europe – Germany is one of the countries with the largest economies and population in Europe, which makes it pretty attractive for gambling providers. The variety of online betting casinos and sportsbooks in Germany is huge, and more and more people are enjoying this way of having fun. It is expected that there will be an increase in their number in 2023 since sports betting was officially liberalized, and the gaming regulations went through some huge updates that made it much easier for the providers to enter the German market.