SVGA #06: Wing Commander, Freespace, And An Asteroid To The Face

Pilots… to your starships! Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz buckle up and take to the stars in this 6th episode of the PC retrogaming pocast SVGA. Dust up your joystick, fire up your (really) old computer and prepare to blast Kilrathis and Vasudans.

This week, the episode is a bit special; not in the sense that our hosts are moving away from the topic of retro PC games, but because there was a bit of a… prowess problem when the time came to play Wing Commander, the first of the two games reviewed this week. And after all, wasn’t it fitting to talk about both the game that launched the genre, and the one that basically killed it?

Wing Commander, or Freespace? Both games are available on GOG. You want to play, or? Both games are available on GOG.