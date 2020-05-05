SVGA #01: Half-Life and the headcrab-infested land of Black Mesa

Who said that life should be boring during a pandemic? While the world is in lockdown, the time is right to go back to an era where video games could revolutionize the industry, or disappear without a trace, all this from a single CD, or even from a floppy disk. Welcome to SVGA, a show about retro gaming in all it’s glory – and horror.

For this very first episode, our two co-host, Hugo Prévost and Robert Hiltz, travel back to 1998 to talk about Half-Life, a game from a little studio called Valve that would end up completely changing the way first person shooters and online distribution services work.

