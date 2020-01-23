Experience Top Quality Casino Gaming with VideoSlots Casino

VideoSlots Casino is notable for many things. Chief amongst them is a surplus of jackpot-paying slot machines. On top of that, valuable deposit bonuses, free cash giveaways and a wealth of other promotions can be snapped up by playing at this online casino.

As an online casino player worth their salt will know, there is much to a casino than promos, though. Customer support, for instance, is essential. Not only does VideoSlots Casino provide speedy response times, but they also do so via a variety of different methods, such as live chat, and e-mail.

Any top rated online casino must have its share of cracking games for you to play. VideoSlots Casino comes up trumps here, too. There are over 3,000 casino games for you to get to grips with at the online casino. The lion’s share of these games are naturally online slots. However, a wealth of traditional casino titles, such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette, table poker and video poker can be played. Even scratch cards and instant win titles can be played at VideoSlots Casino.

The sizeable array of games you can play at VideoSlots come from the industry’s leading providers. Top tier developers such as Playtech, Net Entertainment, Evolution Gaming and Microgaming are just the pick of the litter. Jackpot games such as Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune can provide multimillion-euro progressive cash prizes. All the games carried at VideoSlots are mobile friendly and playable in the web browser on your computer, tablet or smartphone.

Any new player who is thinking of joining in the action can pocket a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to €200 when they do so. Simply make a deposit at the online casino, and you’re good to go. VideoSlots has plenty of payment methods to help you go about that, including VISA, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill and other popular options.

A fully licensed and regulated casino, VideoSlots Casino holds twin licenses issued by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. Players in Scandinavia are covered by Swedish and Danish gambling authority licenses, to boot. The casino is adherent to the regulations surrounding responsible gaming, so it is a part of several programs related to that. It also allows players to adjust their deposit limits and to self-exclude.

When everything is considered, VideoSlots Casino is, simply put, the complete online casino. Few other domains can match the casino for the impressive library of games it supports. There aren’t many rival sites sporting as profitable promos and bonuses as VideoSlots. The casino’s dedication to ensuring that you can play how you want to, and in a safe and secure environment is top drawer. All of this and much more besides is ready and waiting when you make your first deposit as a new player at VideoSlots Casino.